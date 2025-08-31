Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (VMBS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.17 on September 4th

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1652 per share by the exchange traded fund on Thursday, September 4th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a 1.0% increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of VMBS stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.62. 1,320,172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,362,457. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.95. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $44.65 and a 1-year high of $47.59.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.