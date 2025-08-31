Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (VMBS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.17 on September 4th

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1652 per share by the exchange traded fund on Thursday, September 4th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a 1.0% increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance
Shares of VMBS stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.62. 1,320,172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,362,457. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.95. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $44.65 and a 1-year high of $47.59.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile
