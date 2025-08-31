Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.33

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.3346 per share by the exchange traded fund on Thursday, September 4th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $75.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.82. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $82.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VCLT. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $439,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 428,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,070,000 after purchasing an additional 53,709 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 106.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,357,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,487,000 after purchasing an additional 698,745 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 309,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,126,000 after purchasing an additional 18,123 shares during the period.

About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

