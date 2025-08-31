Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (BLV) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 2nd

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.2736 per share on Thursday, September 4th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA:BLV opened at $68.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.81 and its 200-day moving average is $68.82. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $65.71 and a 52 week high of $76.87.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

