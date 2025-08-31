Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (BLV) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 2nd

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.2736 per share on Thursday, September 4th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd.
Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.6%
Shares of NYSEARCA:BLV opened at $68.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.81 and its 200-day moving average is $68.82. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $65.71 and a 52 week high of $76.87.
Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Tencent Music Stock Outshines Spotify as China’s Music Giant
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- DICKS’s Sporting Goods Stock Dropped After Earnings—Is It a Buy?
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Engines to AI: Cummins’ Surprising Growth Driver
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.