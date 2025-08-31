Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.33 (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.3279 per share on Thursday, September 4th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%
NASDAQ VCIT opened at $83.42 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $78.66 and a 1-year high of $84.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.72.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
