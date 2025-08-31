Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.27 on September 4th

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.266 per share on Thursday, September 4th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a 0.4% increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BIV stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.80. 1,360,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,485,812. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $73.72 and a twelve month high of $78.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.38.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

