Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG Stake Raised by Weitzel Financial Services Inc.

Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.2% of Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VUG. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Allianz SE bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000.

Shares of VUG opened at $458.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $449.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $411.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.52 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $316.14 and a 12-month high of $465.63.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

