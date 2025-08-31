Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF $ESGV Shares Bought by Betterment LLC

Betterment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 508,902 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94,879 shares during the period. Betterment LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $49,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGV. Silver Oak Wealth Advisors Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,500,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,215,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,941,000 after purchasing an additional 148,348 shares during the period. Prime Buchholz LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,534,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 106.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 192,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,222,000 after acquiring an additional 99,497 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:ESGV opened at $114.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.07. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $84.41 and a 12 month high of $112.76.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

