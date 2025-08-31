Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.25

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.247 per share on Thursday, September 4th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%

BATS VCEB opened at $63.52 on Friday. Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $60.36 and a 1-year high of $65.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.18 and a 200-day moving average of $62.68.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (VCEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg MSCI US Corp SRI Select index. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade corporate bonds of varying maturities, selected based on certain ESG traits provided by MSCI ESG research. VCEB was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by Vanguard.

