Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.25

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.247 per share on Thursday, September 4th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.52. 21,309 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,361. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.68. Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $60.36 and a 12-month high of $65.30.

About Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (VCEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg MSCI US Corp SRI Select index. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade corporate bonds of varying maturities, selected based on certain ESG traits provided by MSCI ESG research. VCEB was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by Vanguard.

