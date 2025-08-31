Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.25

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.247 per share on Thursday, September 4th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd.
Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%
Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.52. 21,309 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,361. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.68. Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $60.36 and a 12-month high of $65.30.
About Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Tencent Music Stock Outshines Spotify as China’s Music Giant
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- DICKS’s Sporting Goods Stock Dropped After Earnings—Is It a Buy?
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Engines to AI: Cummins’ Surprising Growth Driver
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.