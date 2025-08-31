Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,739,419 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,185 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $725,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,413,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,198,000 after purchasing an additional 160,813 shares in the last quarter. Chancellor Financial Group WB LP bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $840,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,854,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $516,000.

Shares of VIG opened at $210.92 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $169.32 and a 52 week high of $212.14. The firm has a market cap of $95.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $207.26 and a 200-day moving average of $198.88.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

