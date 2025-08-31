Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF (VPLS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.30 on September 4th

Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VPLS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.2977 per share on Thursday, September 4th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd.

Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VPLS opened at $78.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.05. Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.95 and a fifty-two week high of $79.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VPLS. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $5,928,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 498,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,768,000 after acquiring an additional 140,369 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF by 154.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 115,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,024,000 after acquiring an additional 70,490 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 26,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 19,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 8,299 shares during the period.

Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Core Plus Bond ETF (VPLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate to high level of income. It holds US and foreign securities of any rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.

