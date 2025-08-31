UBS Group Raises Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Price Target to $4.50

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) had its price target raised by UBS Group from $4.00 to $4.50 in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. UBS Group currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Gordon Haskett raised Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Kohl’s from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on Kohl’s from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Kohl’s from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $12.46.

Shares of KSS opened at $15.11 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.35 and a 200 day moving average of $9.52. Kohl’s has a fifty-two week low of $6.04 and a fifty-two week high of $21.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.23. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 1.31%.The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Kohl’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.500-0.800 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kohl’s will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.03%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Kohl’s by 98.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 162,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 80,642 shares during the last quarter. Marex Group plc bought a new stake in Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $284,000. Caxton Associates LLP lifted its position in Kohl’s by 2,958.8% in the 2nd quarter. Caxton Associates LLP now owns 621,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,273,000 after buying an additional 601,532 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Kohl’s by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 379,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after buying an additional 26,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

