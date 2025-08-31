Ubiquiti Inc. (UI) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 2nd

Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 21st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.80 per share on Monday, September 8th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a 33.3% increase from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60.
Ubiquiti has a payout ratio of 25.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ubiquiti to earn $8.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.6%.
Ubiquiti Stock Down 0.5%
Shares of Ubiquiti stock opened at $529.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.02 billion, a PE ratio of 44.98 and a beta of 1.35. Ubiquiti has a 12-month low of $186.40 and a 12-month high of $543.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $438.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $377.95.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ubiquiti
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Ubiquiti by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ubiquiti by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 23,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,491,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP lifted its position in Ubiquiti by 98.4% during the 2nd quarter. Caxton Associates LLP now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,857,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Ubiquiti by 422.5% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares during the period. Finally, Optimist Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Ubiquiti by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.00% of the company’s stock.
Ubiquiti Company Profile
Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.
