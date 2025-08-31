Ubiquiti Inc. (UI) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 2nd

Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 21st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.80 per share on Monday, September 8th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a 33.3% increase from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60.

Ubiquiti has a payout ratio of 25.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ubiquiti to earn $8.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.6%.

Ubiquiti Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of Ubiquiti stock opened at $529.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.02 billion, a PE ratio of 44.98 and a beta of 1.35. Ubiquiti has a 12-month low of $186.40 and a 12-month high of $543.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $438.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $377.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti ( NYSE:UI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 22nd. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $1.31. The business had revenue of $759.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.80 million. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 166.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ubiquiti will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Ubiquiti by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ubiquiti by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 23,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,491,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP lifted its position in Ubiquiti by 98.4% during the 2nd quarter. Caxton Associates LLP now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,857,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Ubiquiti by 422.5% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares during the period. Finally, Optimist Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Ubiquiti by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Ubiquiti Company Profile

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

