Twin Tree Management LP Buys New Position in CoStar Group, Inc. $CSGP

Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 96,784 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,668,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CoStar Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 137.4% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at CoStar Group

In other CoStar Group news, insider Frederick G. Saint sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total value of $2,330,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 319,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,790,620.97. The trade was a 7.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Cynthia Cammett Cann sold 2,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total value of $188,764.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 25,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,392,837.35. This trade represents a 7.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of CoStar Group to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CoStar Group from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on CoStar Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CoStar Group

CoStar Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $89.49 on Friday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.26 and a fifty-two week high of $97.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 5.83. The firm has a market cap of $37.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 357.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.85.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 2.88% and a net margin of 3.57%.The business had revenue of $781.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. CoStar Group’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. CoStar Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.780-0.800 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.150-0.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

CoStar Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.