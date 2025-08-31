Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (TFPM) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 2nd

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0575 per share on Monday, September 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a 4.5% increase from Triple Flag Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Triple Flag Precious Metals has a dividend payout ratio of 26.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Triple Flag Precious Metals to earn $0.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.0%.

NYSE TFPM opened at $27.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.83. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of -0.20. Triple Flag Precious Metals has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $27.75.

Triple Flag Precious Metals ( NYSE:TFPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $94.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.76 million. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 53.11%. Research analysts forecast that Triple Flag Precious Metals will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TFPM. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Triple Flag Precious Metals from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Triple Flag Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Triple Flag Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Triple Flag Precious Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Company Profile

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a precious-metals-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals, streams, royalties and other mineral interests in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Cote d'Ivoire, Honduras, Mexico, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, the United States, and internationally.

