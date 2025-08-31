Trifecta Gold (CVE:TG) Trading Up 26% – Here’s What Happened

Trifecta Gold Ltd. (CVE:TG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 26% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.70 and last traded at C$0.63. 1,398,077 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,399% from the average session volume of 93,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.
Trifecta Gold Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.31 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$29.95 million, a PE ratio of -63.00 and a beta of 0.98.
Trifecta Gold Company Profile
Trifecta Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Trifecta Gold Ltd. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
