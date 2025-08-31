Trifecta Gold (CVE:TG) Trading Up 26% – Here’s What Happened

Trifecta Gold Ltd. (CVE:TG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 26% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.70 and last traded at C$0.63. 1,398,077 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,399% from the average session volume of 93,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

Trifecta Gold Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.31 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$29.95 million, a PE ratio of -63.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Trifecta Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trifecta Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Trifecta Gold Ltd. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trifecta Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trifecta Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.