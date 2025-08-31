Trifecta Gold (CVE:TG) Stock Price Up 22% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Trifecta Gold Ltd. (CVE:TG – Get Free Report) were up 22% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.70 and last traded at C$0.61. Approximately 1,276,577 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,281% from the average daily volume of 92,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

Trifecta Gold Trading Up 26.0%

The company has a market capitalization of C$29.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.00 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.27.

About Trifecta Gold

Trifecta Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Trifecta Gold Ltd. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

