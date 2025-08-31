Trifecta Gold (CVE:TG) Shares Up 32% – Should You Buy?

Trifecta Gold Ltd. (CVE:TG – Get Free Report) shares rose 32% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.70 and last traded at C$0.66. Approximately 1,147,977 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,157% from the average daily volume of 91,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

Trifecta Gold Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.31 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.27. The stock has a market cap of C$29.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.00 and a beta of 0.98.

About Trifecta Gold

Trifecta Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Trifecta Gold Ltd. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

