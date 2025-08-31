Trifecta Gold (CVE:TG) Shares Up 22% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Trifecta Gold Ltd. (CVE:TG – Get Free Report) rose 22% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.70 and last traded at C$0.61. Approximately 1,276,577 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,281% from the average daily volume of 92,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

Trifecta Gold Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$29.95 million, a P/E ratio of -63.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.31 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.27.

Trifecta Gold Company Profile

Trifecta Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Trifecta Gold Ltd. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

