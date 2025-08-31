Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Raises Dividend to $90.00 Per Share

Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) announced a special dividend on Wednesday, August 20th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 90.00 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, September 12th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a 20.0% increase from Transdigm Group’s previous special dividend of $75.00.
Transdigm Group Trading Up 0.2%
Shares of TDG stock opened at $1,400.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,496.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,417.91. Transdigm Group has a 12 month low of $1,183.60 and a 12 month high of $1,623.82. The company has a market capitalization of $78.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.07.
Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $9.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.75 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 20.98%.Transdigm Group’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.00 EPS. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 36.330-37.150 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Transdigm Group will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Transdigm Group
TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.
