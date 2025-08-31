Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Raises Dividend to $90.00 Per Share

Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) announced a special dividend on Wednesday, August 20th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 90.00 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, September 12th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a 20.0% increase from Transdigm Group’s previous special dividend of $75.00.

Transdigm Group Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of TDG stock opened at $1,400.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,496.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,417.91. Transdigm Group has a 12 month low of $1,183.60 and a 12 month high of $1,623.82. The company has a market capitalization of $78.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.07.

Get Transdigm Group alerts:

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $9.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.75 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 20.98%.Transdigm Group’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.00 EPS. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 36.330-37.150 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Transdigm Group will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TDG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,575.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Transdigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,710.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised Transdigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,815.00 to $1,839.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,624.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Transdigm Group

About Transdigm Group

(Get Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Transdigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transdigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.