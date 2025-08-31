Trace Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF $DFIV

Trace Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Trace Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Trace Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFIV. Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 11,604,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,713,000 after buying an additional 351,384 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,291,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,007,000 after purchasing an additional 271,893 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,915,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,187,000 after acquiring an additional 200,920 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,376,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,645 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 16.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,241,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,587,000 after acquiring an additional 449,142 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Down 0.3%

DFIV stock opened at $45.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.39. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52 week low of $34.28 and a 52 week high of $46.26.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

