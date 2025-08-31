Trace Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

Trace Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Trace Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 44.7% during the first quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of EFA opened at $91.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $72.14 and a 12-month high of $93.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.09.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

