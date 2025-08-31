Tpg Gp A LLC Invests $69.93 Million in Sionna Therapeutics, Inc. $SION

Tpg Gp A LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sionna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SION – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,684,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,925,000. Sionna Therapeutics comprises about 1.4% of Tpg Gp A LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Tpg Gp A LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Sionna Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sionna Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $3,440,000. Siren L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Sionna Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $3,400,000. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sionna Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $38,639,000. Aberdeen Group plc bought a new position in shares of Sionna Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $7,803,000. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in Sionna Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $1,195,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sionna Therapeutics news, CFO Elena Ridloff sold 16,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.97, for a total transaction of $418,065.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 48,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,249,572.52. This represents a 25.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Cloonan sold 7,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $185,724.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 547,343 shares in the company, valued at $13,689,048.43. This trade represents a 1.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,416 shares of company stock valued at $1,226,229. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sionna Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of SION opened at $24.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.68. Sionna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.26 and a 52 week high of $26.50.

Sionna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SION – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sionna Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Sionna Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

About Sionna Therapeutics

We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company on a mission to revolutionize the current treatment paradigm for cystic fibrosis (“CF”) patients by developing novel medicines that normalize the function of the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (“CFTR”) protein to deliver clinically meaningful benefit to CF patients.

