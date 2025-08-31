TKO Group Holdings, Inc. $TKO is Northern Right Capital Management L.P.’s 7th Largest Position

Northern Right Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 88,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 389 shares during the quarter. TKO Group comprises about 5.5% of Northern Right Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Northern Right Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in TKO Group were worth $13,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TKO. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TKO Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hemington Wealth Management grew its stake in TKO Group by 425.0% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in TKO Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TKO Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TKO Group by 129.8% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TKO Group Stock Down 0.3%

TKO Group stock opened at $189.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.32 and a beta of 0.72. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.16 and a fifty-two week high of $194.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $175.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TKO Group ( NYSE:TKO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. TKO Group had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 2.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Analysts predict that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TKO. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on TKO Group from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on TKO Group from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on TKO Group from $182.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on TKO Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on TKO Group from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TKO Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.69.

Insider Transactions at TKO Group

In other news, Director Peter C. B. Bynoe acquired 980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $169.59 per share, for a total transaction of $166,198.20. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,747 shares in the company, valued at $465,863.73. This trade represents a 55.46% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nick Khan sold 45,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total value of $7,715,597.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 156,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,732,305.08. This trade represents a 22.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,725 shares of company stock worth $12,501,561 in the last three months. 61.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TKO Group Company Profile

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

