Titleist Asset Management LLC Sells 507 Shares of ConocoPhillips $COP

Titleist Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,984 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 187.5% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 58,826 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,834,000 after buying an additional 38,363 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 2,364 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 7,091 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 17,335 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kirk L. Johnson bought 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $94.24 per share, for a total transaction of $499,472.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 14,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,024.48. This trade represents a 57.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of COP stock opened at $99.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $123.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.27. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $79.88 and a fifty-two week high of $116.08.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy producer reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 15.26%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $117.00 target price (up from $113.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.95.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

See Also

