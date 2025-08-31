Titleist Asset Management LLC Sells 380 Shares of Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

Titleist Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,917 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth approximately $1,379,619,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth approximately $817,759,000. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth approximately $503,539,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 59.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,623,282 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $943,948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589,537 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 22.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,414,472 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,904,366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Starbucks from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.40.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $88.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.02. Starbucks Corporation has a 1 year low of $75.50 and a 1 year high of $117.46.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The coffee company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 7.18% and a negative return on equity of 36.23%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.17%.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.