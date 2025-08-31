Titleist Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

Titleist Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,706 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth $261,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,125 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 137,663 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $23,491,000 after acquiring an additional 10,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth $316,000. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 120,774 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.14, for a total value of $23,567,838.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 264,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,564,964.44. The trade was a 31.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 100,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.80, for a total transaction of $17,280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,143,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,199,564.80. The trade was a 3.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 669,422 shares of company stock worth $126,452,337 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $190.52 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $144.15 and a one year high of $210.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $189.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.10. The firm has a market cap of $127.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.70, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.94.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.900 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PANW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial set a $220.00 target price on Palo Alto Networks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $207.00 target price on Palo Alto Networks and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $212.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Twenty-eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.52.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Stories

