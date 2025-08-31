Titleist Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Titleist Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 66.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,903 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rossmore Private Capital grew its position in ASML by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 4,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in ASML by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in ASML by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC grew its position in ASML by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in ASML by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Stock Down 2.7%

ASML opened at $742.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $754.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $726.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $292.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.76. ASML Holding N.V. has a one year low of $578.51 and a one year high of $914.53.

ASML Increases Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.94 by ($1.39). The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 49.47% and a net margin of 26.95%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.01 earnings per share. ASML has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 29th were given a dividend of $1.856 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 29th. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $7.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ASML. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $806.00 target price for the company. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $923.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ASML

ASML Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.