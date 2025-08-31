Titleist Asset Management LLC Has $383,000 Position in Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR $SHEL

Titleist Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,230 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Shell by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,463 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Shell by 136.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,824 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 4,512 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Shell by 26.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 252,397 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,496,000 after buying an additional 52,541 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Shell by 4.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,323 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Shell by 2.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 908,572 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,580,000 after buying an additional 23,680 shares in the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shell alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on SHEL shares. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $78.30 price target (down from $78.90) on shares of Shell in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Santander lowered shares of Shell to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Shell from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Shell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shell has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.71.

Shell Price Performance

Shares of SHEL stock opened at $73.92 on Friday. Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $58.54 and a 1 year high of $74.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.80 and its 200-day moving average is $68.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The energy company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.29. Shell had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $66.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.31 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.716 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.41%.

Shell Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.