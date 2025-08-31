Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.3750.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on THO shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Thor Industries from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. KeyCorp upgraded Thor Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Roth Capital set a $77.00 price target on Thor Industries and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th.

In related news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein bought 3,000 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.40 per share, with a total value of $256,200.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 136,400 shares in the company, valued at $11,648,560. This represents a 2.25% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Thor Industries by 2,463.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 282 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in Thor Industries by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Curio Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Thor Industries by 33,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 174.8% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 371 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 86.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 446 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries stock opened at $109.71 on Tuesday. Thor Industries has a fifty-two week low of $63.15 and a fifty-two week high of $118.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.90.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.74. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 2.32%.The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Thor Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.300-4.000 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Thor Industries will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.96%.

Thor Industries announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, June 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

