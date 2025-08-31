The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX Stake Reduced by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,849,313 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 451,606 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,443,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,413,764 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $12,230,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,129 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,068,312 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,591,758,000 after buying an additional 35,800 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at $1,330,717,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 10,187,824 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,230,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,000,600 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,096,273,000 after acquiring an additional 247,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TJX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on TJX Companies from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.58.

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $136.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.89. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.22 and a 1 year high of $145.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $128.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.89.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 58.63%. The business had revenue of $14.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. Analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total transaction of $121,685.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 22,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,180.08. The trade was a 4.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

