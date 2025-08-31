The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $71.98 Million Position in Murphy USA Inc. $MUSA

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 902.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,202 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,915 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $71,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in Murphy USA by 4.9% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Murphy USA by 1.2% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,130 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Murphy USA by 0.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL boosted its holdings in Murphy USA by 5.9% in the first quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL now owns 557 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Murphy USA by 18.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 203 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Stephens decreased their price target on Murphy USA from $530.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 1st. Raymond James Financial lowered Murphy USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Murphy USA from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $476.29.

Murphy USA Price Performance

Shares of MUSA opened at $376.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1 year low of $345.23 and a 1 year high of $561.08. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $401.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $439.69.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported $7.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $0.54. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 64.63% and a net margin of 2.52%.The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 26.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 25th. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is 8.78%.

Insider Transactions at Murphy USA

In other Murphy USA news, Director Robert Madison Murphy purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $367.01 per share, with a total value of $1,835,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 389,172 shares in the company, valued at $142,830,015.72. This trade represents a 1.30% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Malynda K. West sold 1,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.22, for a total value of $717,982.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 117,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,337,979.58. This represents a 1.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

