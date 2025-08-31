The European Smaller Companies Trust (LON:ESCT) Stock Price Down 0.2% – What’s Next?

The European Smaller Companies Trust PLC (LON:ESCT – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 214 ($2.89) and last traded at GBX 214 ($2.89). Approximately 149,384 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,039,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 214.50 ($2.90).

The European Smaller Companies Trust Trading Down 0.2%

The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 214.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 196.48. The stock has a market capitalization of £486.88 million, a P/E ratio of -9,953.49 and a beta of 1.25.

The European Smaller Companies Trust Company Profile

The Company’s investment objective is to achieve capital growth by investing predominantly in smaller and medium sized companies in Europe. The Company maintains a diversified portfolio. The Company invests 7% of its total assets. The Company invests in equities and other investments for long term, so as to secure its investment objective.

