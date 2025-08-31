The Clorox Company $CLX Shares Bought by ICW Investment Advisors LLC

ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 239.1% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in Clorox by 140.7% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Clorox during the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $118.21 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $116.53 and a 12 month high of $171.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.27. The company has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.49.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.63. Clorox had a return on equity of 377.86% and a net margin of 11.40%.The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Clorox has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.950-6.30 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were given a $1.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 13th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.07%.

CLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Clorox from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Clorox from $150.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $144.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $167.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price target on shares of Clorox and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $143.36.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

