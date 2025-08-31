The Allstate Corporation $ALL Shares Purchased by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 43.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,613 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $9,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Allstate by 30.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after buying an additional 2,643 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Allstate by 197.3% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the first quarter valued at about $3,341,000. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Allstate by 5.5% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 57,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Price Performance

Shares of ALL stock opened at $203.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $199.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.53. The Allstate Corporation has a 12 month low of $176.00 and a 12 month high of $214.76. The company has a market capitalization of $53.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.35.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $5.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $2.74. Allstate had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Allstate’s payout ratio is 18.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALL. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Allstate from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $198.00 target price (up previously from $188.00) on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Allstate from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of Allstate in a research report on Monday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.73.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

See Also

