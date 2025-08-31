Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.68

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.68 per share by the restaurant operator on Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd.

Texas Roadhouse has a dividend payout ratio of 35.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Texas Roadhouse to earn $8.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.9%.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH opened at $172.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $182.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.81. Texas Roadhouse has a 52-week low of $148.73 and a 52-week high of $206.04.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 31.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. Analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

