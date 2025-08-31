Texas Bank & Trust Co Decreases Stake in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Texas Bank & Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,804 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,548 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 2.2% of Texas Bank & Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Texas Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 242.9% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $28,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $28,000. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 85.7% during the first quarter. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $212.91 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.53 and a 1 year high of $214.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $190.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.16. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%.The company had revenue of $96.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.60 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 8.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Citizens Jmp raised Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on Alphabet from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Alphabet from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on Alphabet from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.92, for a total value of $6,497,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,462,392 shares in the company, valued at $492,281,408.64. This represents a 1.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total value of $4,637,754.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 42,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,371,905.30. This trade represents a 35.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 254,710 shares of company stock valued at $47,225,230 over the last ninety days. 11.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

