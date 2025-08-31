Telsey Advisory Group Reaffirms “Market Perform” Rating for Guess? (NYSE:GES)

Telsey Advisory Group restated their market perform rating on shares of Guess? (NYSE:GES – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $16.75 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Guess?’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.44 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.63 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Separately, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Guess? from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Guess? Trading Down 0.4%

GES opened at $16.83 on Thursday. Guess? has a twelve month low of $8.48 and a twelve month high of $21.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.63 and a 200-day moving average of $11.99. The stock has a market cap of $875.24 million, a PE ratio of 105.16 and a beta of 1.24.

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. Guess? had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $772.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Guess?’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Guess? will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Guess? Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.3%. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio is currently 750.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GES. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Guess? by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 216,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 9,211 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Guess? by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,290,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,261,000 after acquiring an additional 228,601 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Guess? by 536.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 19,706 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury boosted its stake in Guess? by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 30,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 6,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Guess? by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 172,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 42,805 shares in the last quarter. 61.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Guess? Company Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company’s clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

