TechnipFMC plc $FTI Shares Bought by Energy Income Partners LLC

Energy Income Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,478 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of TechnipFMC worth $7,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTI. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC during the first quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Vident Advisory LLC grew its position in TechnipFMC by 15.6% in the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 9,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 3.7% in the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,460,000 after buying an additional 62,633 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 422,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,389,000 after acquiring an additional 134,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 386,193 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,238,000 after acquiring an additional 93,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Stock Down 0.8%

NYSE:FTI opened at $36.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. TechnipFMC plc has a 1-year low of $22.11 and a 1-year high of $38.05.

TechnipFMC Dividend Announcement

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 9.60%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. TechnipFMC has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. TechnipFMC’s payout ratio is presently 9.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TechnipFMC news, Director Rousset Sophie Zurquiyah sold 9,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $348,222.72. Following the transaction, the director owned 62,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,743.36. This represents a 12.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FTI. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays increased their price target on TechnipFMC from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. BTIG Research cut TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of TechnipFMC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TechnipFMC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.92.

TechnipFMC Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Further Reading

