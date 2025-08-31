Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) Receives $113.74 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirty-six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $113.7419.
A number of research firms have recently commented on TGT. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Target from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Target from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Target from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Target from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Loop Capital set a $95.00 price objective on Target in a research note on Thursday, July 17th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TGT
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Target
Target Price Performance
Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $95.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $43.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.43. Target has a fifty-two week low of $87.35 and a fifty-two week high of $161.50.
Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.01. Target had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 3.72%.The firm had revenue of $24.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-9.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Target will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Target Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 53.15%.
Target Company Profile
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Target
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- DICKS’s Sporting Goods Stock Dropped After Earnings—Is It a Buy?
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Engines to AI: Cummins’ Surprising Growth Driver
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Smaller Industrials Names Seeing Surging Growth: Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.