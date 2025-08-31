Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) Receives $113.74 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirty-six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $113.7419.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TGT. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Target from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Target from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Target from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Target from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Loop Capital set a $95.00 price objective on Target in a research note on Thursday, July 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Target

Target Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC increased its holdings in Target by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC now owns 28,668 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,875,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Target by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 10,369 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Target by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,347 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Target by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 401 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Target by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,803 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $95.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $43.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.43. Target has a fifty-two week low of $87.35 and a fifty-two week high of $161.50.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.01. Target had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 3.72%.The firm had revenue of $24.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-9.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Target will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 53.15%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

