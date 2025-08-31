T-Rex 2X Long NVIDIA Daily Target ETF (BATS:NVDX) Shares Up 27.6% – Still a Buy?

T-Rex 2X Long NVIDIA Daily Target ETF (BATS:NVDX – Get Free Report) rose 27.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.23 and last traded at $16.99. Approximately 6,900,428 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 14,158,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.32.

T-Rex 2X Long NVIDIA Daily Target ETF Stock Up 27.6%

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.08. The company has a market capitalization of $734.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.82 and a beta of 5.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVDX. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Rex 2X Long NVIDIA Daily Target ETF by 4,864.7% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 56,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 55,749 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Rex 2X Long NVIDIA Daily Target ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Rex 2X Long NVIDIA Daily Target ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000.

T-Rex 2X Long NVIDIA Daily Target ETF Company Profile

The T-Rex 2X Long NVIDIA Daily Target ETF (NVDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund aims to provide 2x leveraged exposure to the daily price movement of NVIDIA Corporation stock, less fees, and expenses. NVDX was launched on Oct 18, 2023 and is issued by Tuttle Capital Management.

