T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS Shares Sold by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 83.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,576 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 12,924 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,394 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 303 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 2,500 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.12, for a total transaction of $627,800.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 158,703 shares in the company, valued at $39,853,497.36. This trade represents a 1.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.23, for a total transaction of $17,545,903.20. Following the sale, the director owned 635,503,484 shares in the company, valued at $159,657,540,285.32. This represents a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,418,410 shares of company stock worth $575,342,737 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TMUS opened at $251.99 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.61 and a twelve month high of $276.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.15. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The firm had revenue of $21.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.21%.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. KeyCorp restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.31.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

