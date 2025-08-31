Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $43.50, but opened at $41.00. Steel Partners shares last traded at $40.55, with a volume of 332 shares.

Separately, Wall Street Zen started coverage on shares of Steel Partners in a research report on Monday, May 19th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $811.08 million, a PE ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.92.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Steel Partners stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,648 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,276 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.52% of Steel Partners worth $4,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 50.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, banking, defense, supply chain management, logistics, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Supply Chain segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

