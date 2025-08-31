Steamboat Capital Partners LLC Sells 19,879 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. $FI

Steamboat Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 70,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,879 shares during the quarter. Fiserv makes up 4.7% of Steamboat Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $15,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cura Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter valued at $1,889,000. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 13.2% in the first quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in Fiserv by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiserv Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:FI opened at $138.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.47. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.22 and a twelve month high of $238.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $75.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Fiserv has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.150-10.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Fiserv from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Barclays set a $175.00 price target on shares of Fiserv and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $223.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.36.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

