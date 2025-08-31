Steamboat Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,007 Shares of SharkNinja, Inc. $SN

Steamboat Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 51,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the period. SharkNinja makes up 1.3% of Steamboat Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SharkNinja were worth $4,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SN. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of SharkNinja by 77.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of SharkNinja by 5,800.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SharkNinja during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of SharkNinja during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in SharkNinja by 6,875.0% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.77% of the company’s stock.

SharkNinja Price Performance

SharkNinja stock opened at $117.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.69. SharkNinja, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.50 and a 52 week high of $128.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SharkNinja ( NYSE:SN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. SharkNinja had a return on equity of 28.78% and a net margin of 8.82%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. SharkNinja has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.000-5.100 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on SN shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of SharkNinja from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on SharkNinja from $127.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SharkNinja in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SharkNinja from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on SharkNinja from $108.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SharkNinja currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.86.

SharkNinja Company Profile

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

