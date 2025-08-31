Steamboat Capital Partners LLC Has $3.24 Million Stock Holdings in IES Holdings, Inc. $IESC

Steamboat Capital Partners LLC increased its position in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Free Report) by 65.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,619 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,786 shares during the quarter. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.10% of IES worth $3,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IESC. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IES during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in IES by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in IES by 162.5% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in IES during the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, City State Bank boosted its holdings in IES by 127.6% during the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Get IES alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised IES from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th.

IES Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of IESC opened at $349.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $324.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.83. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.89 and a 52-week high of $370.88.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The technology company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $890.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.00 million. IES had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 8.15%.

Insider Activity at IES

In related news, Chairman Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 35,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.10, for a total value of $13,017,861.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 10,856,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,942,005,316.80. This trade represents a 0.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 98,656 shares of company stock worth $32,263,523 over the last quarter. 56.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About IES

(Free Report)

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.