Steamboat Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Griffon Corporation $GFF

Steamboat Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF – Free Report) by 96.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,408 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,465 shares during the quarter. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Griffon were worth $2,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of Griffon by 116.1% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 376 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Griffon by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 555 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in Griffon by 11,460.0% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Griffon by 26.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Griffon by 153.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the period. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Griffon alerts:

Griffon Stock Down 2.1%

GFF stock opened at $76.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.38 and its 200 day moving average is $72.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.58. Griffon Corporation has a 1-year low of $60.97 and a 1-year high of $86.73.

Griffon Announces Dividend

Griffon ( NYSE:GFF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.50. The business had revenue of $613.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.95 million. Griffon had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 144.21%. Griffon’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Griffon Corporation will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GFF shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of Griffon in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Griffon from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Griffon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GFF

About Griffon

(Free Report)

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.