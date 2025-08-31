SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 231.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SSPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on SSP Group from GBX 200 to GBX 190 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on SSP Group from GBX 320 to GBX 330 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 285 price target on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded SSP Group to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 170 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 11th.

LON SSPG opened at GBX 153.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,126.67, a PEG ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 852.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 170.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 162.81. SSP Group has a 12 month low of GBX 134.10 and a 12 month high of GBX 196.30.

SSP is a leading operator of food and beverage outlets in travel locations worldwide, with c.37,000 colleagues in over 600 locations across 36 countries. We operate sit-down and quick service restaurants, cafes, lounges and food-led convenience stores, principally in airports and train stations, with a portfolio of more than 550 international, national and local brands.

