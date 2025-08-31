SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF $SPSM Shares Sold by Betterment LLC

Betterment LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,131,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,224 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Betterment LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Betterment LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $657,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SOL Capital Management CO raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 23,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 14,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 9,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 14.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centennial Bank AR boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 158.1% in the first quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPSM opened at $46.04 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $34.79 and a 1 year high of $50.03. The company has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.97.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

