SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF $SPAB Stock Position Raised by Weitzel Financial Services Inc.

Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Free Report) by 21.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 644,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,754 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 7.9% of Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF worth $16,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vicus Capital boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 18,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NYL Investors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 139,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 440,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPAB opened at $25.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.36. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.70 and a 12 month high of $26.34.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of the aggregate USD-denominated investment-grade bond market with at least one year to maturity. SPAB was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.